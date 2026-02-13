Uzbekistan reports sharp rise in solar and wind power generation
Uzbekistan is accelerating its transition toward clean energy, with renewable power generation showing strong growth at the start of 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy