Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan showcases Air Force unit to international military attachés

Society Materials 13 February 2026 16:30 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan showcases Air Force unit to international military attachés

Follow Trend on

Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Pursuant to the action plan approved by the Minister of Defense for 2026, a familiarization visit to a military unit of the Air Force was organized for military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense

Representatives of the military attaché corps were briefed on the main activities of the military unit and were presented with an official briefing.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that 22 representatives from 18 countries participated in the event.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more