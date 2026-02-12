EBRD supports Tajikistan road and EV modernization - Holger Wiefel (Exclusive)

Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

The EBRD has approved a 38 million euro sovereign loan to finance the modernization of a 49-kilometer stretch of the Dangara to Guliston road in Tajikistan. This road, built in the 1930s, is a crucial connection between the north and south of the Khatlon region, which produces over 53% of the country's agricultural output and houses 35% of Tajikistan's population. The project will also include the construction of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register