EBRD supports Tajikistan road and EV modernization - Holger Wiefel (Exclusive)
Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
The EBRD has approved a 38 million euro sovereign loan to finance the modernization of a 49-kilometer stretch of the Dangara to Guliston road in Tajikistan. This road, built in the 1930s, is a crucial connection between the north and south of the Khatlon region, which produces over 53% of the country's agricultural output and houses 35% of Tajikistan's population. The project will also include the construction of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
