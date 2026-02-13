Azerbaijan's Baku hosts NATO Mobile Training Group course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. In accordance with the 2026 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme (IPCP) between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, a training course on “Logistics Planning in NATO” was conducted in Baku by experts of the Mobile Training Team of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During the course, theoretical and practical sessions on carrying out tasks under the scenario “Organization of logistics within the operational planning process during operations” were organized. Additionally, servicemen were provided with a general overview of NATO and received various logistics-related briefings.

At the end of the course, the participants were awarded certificates.

The 2026 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme (IPCP) between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense and NATO focuses on enhancing military interoperability, security, and defense reforms aligned with NATO standards. It emphasizes cyber operations, communication systems, and modern training, transitioning towards an Individually Tailored Partnership Program (ITPP) for long-term cooperation.

Key aspects include conducting NATO-led courses on communication and cyber operations, improving the operational readiness of Azerbaijani servicemen through NATO-format exercises, and ongoing initiatives under the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) to develop a modern army and facilitate collaboration with NATO forces.

