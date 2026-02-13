Finland hopes for earliest signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia (Exclusive interview)

MUNICH, Germany, February 13. Findland hopes for the signing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible, Sari Rautio, Director General for the Euro-Atlantic Department at the Foreign Ministry of Finland said in an exclusive interview with Trend ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

“We welcome the most recent positive steps in the peace process, including initialling the agreement in Washington last August.

We have also been pleased about the gradual opening of trade relations between the countries. Peace brings important economic growth and opportunities to the whole region, including through TRIPP. Confidence building on both sides is important also to build a culture of peace in societies. The people of Armenia and Azerbaijan deserve sustainable peace. We hope for the signing of the peace agreement as soon as possible for the benefit of the whole region and for stability in Europe,” she said.

Rautio went on to add that the Government of Finland continues to invest in security as a whole and enhance its comprehensive security model which is one of the cornerstones of the country’s society.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine has underlined that while warfare evolves and the nature of warfare becomes increasingly technological, conventional warfare capabilities remain important. Europe is taking more responsibility for its security and is strengthening its defence. For Finland, it is important that the United States remains committed to Europe’s security and defence also in the future. NATO continues to strengthen its deterrence and defence against the long-term threat posed by Russia to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region,” she noted.

Rautio pointed out that Finland strongly supports multilateral cooperation based on the UN Charter and international law, as it lays the foundations of a multilateral order governed by rules, instead of force.

“A world without rules is a harsh reality for a small country. These fundamental norms are tested today more than ever since WWII. For Finland and other small and medium sized countries, the value of the UN and its Charter is existential, making it inseparable from our national interests and security. We are now living in an era mainly characterised by increasingly fierce competition. In turbulent times, we need to foster multilateralism through dialogue and diplomacy. Finland acts to ensure that cooperation, once again, gains ground.

At the same time, the UN must reform to reflect the world we live in today. It must become more agile, effective and efficient. Finland supports the reform of the UN Security Council and its expansion with both permanent and non-permanent seats to better reflect the current global political and economic realities. When we don’t nurture the international institutions that are the foundations of peace, like the United Nations, we fail,” she noted.

Rautio said Finland is strongly engaged in the work of the UN and will remain so.

“Therefore, we are also standing for election to the Security Council for the term from 2029 to 2030. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has been a blatant violation of the rules-based international order, which continues to be committed by a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. This is not only a European war. We are witnessing the end of the international order as we have known it since 1945. Europe needs to be an active voice in this discussion to make sure that democracy, freedom, and Rule of Law are the values that define our world for the next generations. Russia poses a long-term security threat to Euro-Atlantic security. Finland supports a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Russia has not shown any genuine willingness or good faith in negotiating. Instead, it is continuing its attacks on civilian infrastructure aiming to destroy the energy infrastructure in the coldest time of the winter to deprive civilians of heating, electricity, and water. Finland has supported Ukraine in various ways, also the energy sector,” she concluded.