Turkmenistan and Russia discuss key bilateral issues and CIS coordination

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 13. Turkmenistan and Russia engaged in discussions on enhancing coordination within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as among the Caspian littoral states, focusing on the practical implementation of previously agreed-upon arrangements, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were reviewed during a telephone conversation held on February 12 between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

During the talks, the sides covered a broad range of bilateral agenda items, including the schedule of upcoming contacts and joint events.

Earlier, on January 22, Sergei Lebedev, Secretary-General of the CIS, announced during a meeting with Turkmenistan’s plenipotentiary, Ambassador Esen Aydogdiyev, who also serves as Chair of the Economic Commission, that the CIS Executive Committee would provide all necessary support to ensure the successful implementation of Turkmenistan’s 2026 chairmanship and the fulfillment of the country’s leadership concept within the CIS.