UN Human Rights Council drops Iran's FM from list of speakers for Feb. session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The name of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has been removed from the updated list of speakers for the upcoming session of the UN Human Rights Council, scheduled for February 23, Trend reports.

This change follows an online campaign calling for the withdrawal of the minister’s invitation to speak at the session.

The UN Human Rights Council has not yet issued an official statement explaining the change to the speaker list.

Meanwhile, the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC61), set to take place from February 23 to April 2, 2026, in Geneva, will focus on critical human rights issues, including the rights of human rights defenders, freedom of religion, counter-terrorism impacts, and access to food and housing. The session will also address human rights situations in Afghanistan, China, Iran, Myanmar, and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.