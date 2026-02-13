Azerbaijan set to launch EU-backed energy projects for municipalities

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, February 13. New projects worth 5 million euros will be implemented for municipalities in Azerbaijan under the EU's Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM) initiative, said Maksym Vereshchak, Coordinator for Local Sustainable Development under the GCoM East initiative, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Nakhchivan on the “Covenant of Mayors - Eastern Partnership” initiative, Vereshchak noted that support is being provided to six municipalities in preparing these projects.

“We have conducted energy audits of residential and public buildings to make the projects ready for financing. As a result, we now have 11 documents for 11 buildings that can be presented to potential investors. The total value of these projects exceeds 5 million euros,” he said.

Vereshchak added that the projects will be implemented in Mingachevir, Khirdalan, Shaki, Yevlakh, Ganja, and Shamakhi.

“This includes three residential buildings in Mingachevir, one school and one kindergarten in Khirdalan, three kindergartens in Shaki, and two schools and one kindergarten in Yevlakh. These projects will allow municipalities to save about 200,000 euros annually,” he said.

He also emphasized that the initiative will save 3,300 megawatt-hours of electricity, reducing carbon emissions by 660 tons per year.

