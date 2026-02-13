Iran assumes Vice-Chair role at UN Commission for Social Development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Islamic Republic of Iran has been elected as Vice-Chair of the 65th session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development during the Commission’s 64th session, Trend reports.

Iran's representative Abbas Tajik has assumed the position of one of the commission's vice chairs. The appointment will be valid for one year. The decision was made by acclamation (without a vote unless there are objections).

The key themes of the forthcoming session will focus on advancing democracy, gender equality, and non-violence, issues that critics argue stand in contrast to Iran's domestic policies concerning women’s rights.

The United Nations Commission for Social Development (CSocD) acts as the principal advisory body to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on social policy and development matters. Initially established in 1946 to guide on general social welfare issues, its mandate underwent significant expansion following the 1995 World Summit for Social Development in Copenhagen.

Comprising 46 member states, each elected for a four-year term, the Commission is also renowned for its active engagement with civil society. It organizes an annual Civil Society Forum, offering non-governmental organizations the opportunity to shape high-level policy discussions.