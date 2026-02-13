Uzbekistan outlines plans to ramp up vehicle production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Uzbekistan plans to increase annual car production to 510,000 units, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

That was announced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting devoted to discussing key tasks for ensuring strong economic growth across sectors and regions.

The president noted that four major automotive enterprises are currently operating in the country, with a combined production capacity of 650,000 vehicles per year. This year, special emphasis was placed on expanding localization by starting production of an additional 763 automotive components in cooperation with more than 300 local companies.

To give a boost to the appetite for homegrown vehicles, the president instructed authorities to take measures to reduce auto loan interest rates and increase the overall volume of auto lending.

Uzbekistan's vehicle production started in 1996 with UzDaewooAuto in Asaka, making it the largest Central Asian automaker, producing over 300,000 cars annually by 2024/2025 under the UzAuto Motors brand, primarily Chevrolet models. The industry evolved from a partnership with Daewoo in 1992 to GM Uzbekistan in 2008, now focusing on modern and electric vehicles (e.g., BYD).

