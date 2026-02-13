Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss comprehensive development of bilateral relations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda during his working visit to the country on February 13, where they discussed issues related to the comprehensive development of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Kyrgyzstan.

The head of state noted that Kyrgyzstan gives priority to further expanding Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests.

"Thanks to our aligned views, the president of Tajikistan and I have reached mutual understanding on key areas of cooperation and outlined the directions for future engagement," said Japarov.

He emphasized that, in support of these agreements, the first session of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Intergovernmental Council was successfully held today, which is expected to serve as an important institution for the timely and effective implementation of the agreed tasks.

Furthermore, the president highlighted the need to join efforts to counter transnational threats such as terrorism, religious extremism, illicit drug trafficking, and organized crime.

In this context, he underlined mutual support within the SCO framework for the creation of an anti-drug center in Dushanbe and an SCO organization for combating organized crime in Bishkek.

The head of state expressed confidence that the prime minister of Tajikistan had thoroughly discussed all areas of cooperation with the chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, consolidated positive developments in bilateral relations, and would continue to enrich them with new qualitative content.

In turn, Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda expressed sincere gratitude for the warm reception and traditional hospitality extended to their delegation.

He conveyed to the president of Kyrgyzstan the cordial greetings and best wishes of the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

The Prime Minister noted that their leader consistently emphasizes that strengthening good-neighborly relations with Kyrgyzstan is a priority of Tajikistan’s foreign policy.

"We follow with genuine enthusiasm the large-scale and positive transformations taking place in your country. These achievements command sincere respect and reflect the constructive energy of the Kyrgyz people under your leadership," Rasulzoda said.

He also highlighted that Kyrgyzstan’s economic indicators are among the highest in the region.

"Thanks to your trustful dialogue with the president of Tajikistan and demonstrated political will, our relations have reached a qualitatively new level. A historic achievement was the signing and entry into force of the State Border Agreement, which laid a solid foundation for lasting friendship, mutual respect, and trust," the prime minister emphasized.

President Japarov noted that he shares these assessments and supports the course for further strengthening Kyrgyz-Tajik relations.

In conclusion, the president expressed confidence that the outcomes of the prime minister’s visit and the joint activities of the governments will contribute to the further steady and fruitful development of bilateral cooperation for the prosperity of both states and their peoples.

