Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $2.17, or 3%, on February 12 from the previous level, coming in at $70.03 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $2.23, or 3.2%, to $67.55 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $2.19, or 5.25%, to $39.49, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $2.24, or 3.1%, to $70.88 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel