Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank set to reward shareholders with multi-million dividends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank OJSC, based on last year's financial results, plans to pay its shareholders dividends of 129 million manat ($76 million) this year, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PASHA Bank Murad Suleymanov said at an event dedicated to the bank's Initial Public Offering (IPO), Trend reports.

According to him, although the bank annually committed to allocating at least 30-40% of its net profit to dividend payments, in reality, this figure ranged from 50% to 70%.

PASHA Bank was established in 2007 and is one of Azerbaijan’s leading corporate financial institutions. The Bank provides corporate and small and medium-sized business clients with investment banking, trade finance, asset management, and traditional banking services. Its core mission is to support the development of the non-oil sector, meet the financial needs of real-sector businesses, and contribute to the diversification of the national economy. In addition to Azerbaijan, PASHA Bank operates in Georgia and Türkiye.

In 2024–2025, PASHA Bank received multiple awards from prestigious international publications such as Euromoney, International Investor, and Global Finance in recognition of its contributions to the development of local entrepreneurship, including titles such as “Best SME Bank” and “World’s Best Private Banks 2025”. In 2025, the Bank also became the first Azerbaijani bank to win the “Gold Stevie” award in the “Company of the Year” category at the Stevie Awards.