Turkmenistan bets on AI, 5G, and Musk: regional trends force action

While digitalization has emerged as a critical factor for global competitiveness, it is progressively becoming an essential prerequisite for the full integration of Central Asian countries into the global economy. Situated at the crossroads of major trade routes between Europe and China, the region's growing role as a transit hub is further strengthened by the development of the Middle Corridor. In this context, the adoption of digital standards in customs administration, financial regulation, logistics, and data governance is no longer optional but an external imperative. The increase in transit flows along the Middle Corridor signals the region's active integration into global trade value chains.

Moreover, external initiatives such as Europe's Global Gateway and China’s Digital Silk Road are providing additional momentum. These initiatives emphasize the creation of digital corridors, the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure, and the standardization of cross-border processes. Concurrently, domestic factors, such as the need to diversify economies, reduce dependence on raw materials, and the intensifying competition for transit flows, are strengthening the case for digital reforms. As trade increasingly hinges on the speed of data processing and electronic document management, the introduction of digital financial instruments has become a key driver of economic growth.

Turkmenistan holds a strategic transport and economic position in Central Asia, including the port of Turkmenbashi - one of the most significant hubs of the Middle Corridor alongside the ports of Baku, Aktau, and Kuryk - as well as overland access to the Middle East and South Asia. In this context, key elements of its transport infrastructure and financial sector, such as online payments and digital business platforms, are undergoing accelerated modernization. According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, as of January 1, 2026, 108,849 users of mobile banking services were registered in the country, representing a 1.9% increase compared to December 2025.

In this regard, Turkmenistan has in recent years been actively concluding agreements with foreign partners to accelerate the digital transformation of key sectors of the economy and public administration. In February 2026, agreements were reached with SpaceX on the Starlink project aimed at expanding satellite internet coverage, which will improve communications in remote regions and enhance the resilience of the transport and logistics sector. Earlier, in 2025, the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan signed a memorandum with Estonia’s e-Governance Academy under the framework of UNDP to digitalize public services and increase the transparency of administrative procedures.

In parallel, Turkmenistan is advancing cybersecurity and industrial digitalization initiatives: agreements with Palo Alto Networks (U.S.) and Thales DIS (France) provide for the protection of critical infrastructure and the implementation of modern IT solutions in the energy sector and industrial enterprises. In addition, the new “Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy of Turkmenistan for 2026-2028” provides for the expansion of 5G technologies and digital infrastructure across the country as part of a strategic course toward digital modernization, including the development of e-government, AI, data transmission networks, and the attraction of investment.

These measures create the foundation for the country’s integration into international standards of digital governance, reduce transaction costs, and enhance Turkmenistan’s investment attractiveness, while simultaneously preparing the economy for participation in regional and global trade and transport value chains.

Digitalization drives national economic growth by enhancing productivity, lowering transaction costs, and broadening market access. According to the IMF, a 1% increase in internet penetration leads to productivity gains of 6.9%, 1.4%, and 4.9% in the utilities, trade, and transport sectors, respectively.

For Turkmenistan, digitalization offers significant opportunities to improve logistics, trade, and financial services, particularly at the Port of Turkmenbashi and along the Middle Corridor. It can reduce processing times, streamline data exchange, and enhance transparency across these critical sectors.

As a strategic tool, digitalization enables Turkmenistan to bolster its economic resilience while positioning itself to integrate more effectively into both regional and global trade networks. The surge in overland cargo traffic between Europe and China underscores the necessity for Central Asian countries, particularly Turkmenistan, to modernize their customs procedures and financial instruments. By aligning these systems with international standards, Turkmenistan can facilitate more efficient interactions with European and Chinese platforms, thereby creating a unified and seamless transit and logistics ecosystem.