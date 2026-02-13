Turkmenistan bets on AI, 5G, and Musk: regional trends force action

While digitalization has emerged as a critical factor for global
competitiveness, it is progressively becoming an essential
prerequisite for the full integration of Central Asian countries
into the global economy. Situated at the crossroads of major trade
routes between Europe and China, the region's growing role as a
transit hub is further strengthened by the development of the
Middle Corridor. In this context, the adoption of digital standards
in customs administration, financial regulation, logistics, and
data governance is no longer optional but an external imperative.
The increase in transit flows along the Middle Corridor signals the
region's active integration into global trade value chains.
Moreover, external initiatives such as Europe's Global Gateway
and China’s Digital Silk Road are providing additional momentum.
These initiatives emphasize the creation of digital corridors, the
expansion of telecommunications infrastructure, and the
standardization of cross-border processes. Concurrently, domestic
factors, such as the need to diversify economies, reduce dependence
on raw materials, and the intensifying competition for transit
flows, are strengthening the case for digital reforms. As trade
increasingly hinges on the speed of data processing and electronic
document management, the introduction of digital financial
instruments has become a key driver of economic growth.
Turkmenistan holds a strategic transport and economic position
in Central Asia, including the port of Turkmenbashi - one of the
most significant hubs of the Middle Corridor alongside the ports of
Baku, Aktau, and Kuryk - as well as overland access to the Middle
East and South Asia. In this context, key elements of its transport
infrastructure and financial sector, such as online payments and
digital business platforms, are undergoing accelerated
modernization. According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, as of
January 1, 2026, 108,849 users of mobile banking services were
registered in the country, representing a 1.9% increase compared to
December 2025.
In this regard, Turkmenistan has in recent years been actively
concluding agreements with foreign partners to accelerate the
digital transformation of key sectors of the economy and public
administration. In February 2026, agreements were reached with
SpaceX on the Starlink project aimed at expanding satellite
internet coverage, which will improve communications in remote
regions and enhance the resilience of the transport and logistics
sector. Earlier, in 2025, the Ministry of Communications of
Turkmenistan signed a memorandum with Estonia’s e-Governance
Academy under the framework of UNDP to digitalize public services
and increase the transparency of administrative procedures.
In parallel, Turkmenistan is advancing cybersecurity and
industrial digitalization initiatives: agreements with Palo Alto
Networks (U.S.) and Thales DIS (France) provide for the protection
of critical infrastructure and the implementation of modern IT
solutions in the energy sector and industrial enterprises. In
addition, the new “Concept for the Development of the Digital
Economy of Turkmenistan for 2026-2028” provides for the expansion
of 5G technologies and digital infrastructure across the country as
part of a strategic course toward digital modernization, including
the development of e-government, AI, data transmission networks,
and the attraction of investment.
These measures create the foundation for the country’s
integration into international standards of digital governance,
reduce transaction costs, and enhance Turkmenistan’s investment
attractiveness, while simultaneously preparing the economy for
participation in regional and global trade and transport value
chains.
Digitalization drives national economic growth by enhancing
productivity, lowering transaction costs, and broadening market
access. According to the IMF, a 1% increase in internet penetration
leads to productivity gains of 6.9%, 1.4%, and 4.9% in the
utilities, trade, and transport sectors, respectively.
For Turkmenistan, digitalization offers significant
opportunities to improve logistics, trade, and financial services,
particularly at the Port of Turkmenbashi and along the Middle
Corridor. It can reduce processing times, streamline data exchange,
and enhance transparency across these critical sectors.
As a strategic tool, digitalization enables Turkmenistan to
bolster its economic resilience while positioning itself to
integrate more effectively into both regional and global trade
networks. The surge in overland cargo traffic between Europe and
China underscores the necessity for Central Asian countries,
particularly Turkmenistan, to modernize their customs procedures
and financial instruments. By aligning these systems with
international standards, Turkmenistan can facilitate more efficient
interactions with European and Chinese platforms, thereby creating
a unified and seamless transit and logistics ecosystem.