Kyrgyz, Kazakh officials discuss two-way ties across key sectors

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev on February 13, during which they discussed current issues of bilateral ties across the full range of areas of mutual interest, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on multilateral cooperation within international and regional organizations.

They further confirmed their readiness to continue coordinating efforts on the international stage and noted the significant potential for further expanding cooperation.

Japarov highlighted that the relationship between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan is currently showcasing a robust positive trajectory, enriched with tangible practical substance, as intergovernmental political dialogue flourishes at both the highest and elevated levels.



In this context, Japarov emphasized the collaborative efforts in major trade, investment, transport, and transit initiatives, alongside water and energy projects, notably the construction of the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant.



Kosherbayev conveyed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended to the Kazakh delegation and shared heartfelt greetings from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He underlined that the mutual trust between the two countries' leaders provides a solid foundation for strengthening allied relations and ensuring stability, prosperity, and well-being for both populations.

The minister also reaffirmed that the timely and effective execution of agreements made at the highest level is a top priority for Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, along with providing further impetus for practical cooperation in trade, economics, investments, and humanitarian matters.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Japarov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and wished Kosherbayev success in his responsible public service.

