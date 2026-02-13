Azerbaijan establishes new legal basis for state acquisition of investments

Acquisition of investments from an investor for state needs, as well as the state acquisition of investments of strategic importance to prevent exceptional circumstances that harm the interests of the Azerbaijani state and people or contradict Azerbaijan’s national interests, shall not be considered discriminatory.

Nationalization or state acquisition of strategically important investments for the purpose of preventing such exceptional circumstances shall be carried out in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Investors whose investments are nationalized or acquired by the state shall receive compensation in accordance with the provisions outlined below.

The compensation shall be determined according to the investment agreement. If no such procedure exists, compensation shall be calculated immediately after the nationalization or state acquisition of the investment, or upon its public disclosure, whichever occurs first, based on the fair market value of the investment. Payments shall be made promptly in freely convertible currency for foreign investments and in the currency in which the investment was made for domestic investments.

Justification of the Amendments

Currently, investments may be acquired by the state on two grounds: for state needs and for requisition purposes, such as natural disasters, technological accidents, epidemics, or other emergencies, as decided by the relevant state authorities for the benefit of society. In both cases, the investment value is compensated to the investor in accordance with the law “On Investment Activities.”

The proposed amendment establishes a new legal basis for state acquisition of investments of strategic importance, allowing the state to prevent exceptional circumstances that harm the interests of Azerbaijan or contradict its national interests.

Accordingly, the draft law provides a legal framework for acquiring strategically important investments by the state to safeguard national and public interests. Such acquisitions may be carried out generally through compensation paid to investors and in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.