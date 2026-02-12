Hungary keen to co-op with Azerbaijan on restoration of liberated areas and green energy

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Ambassador of Hungary Tamas Torma expressed his country's interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan on the restoration of liberated territories and green energy, the Ministry of Energy told Trend.

This issue was discussed during the ambassador's meeting with the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

The meeting highlighted the important role of the energy factor in the development of relations between the two countries and Azerbaijan's contribution to Hungary's energy security and the diversification of energy sources.

The meeting welcomed the successful cooperation with MOL Group and MVM companies in the gas supply and oil and gas production sectors of Azerbaijan.

The sides evaluated MVM’s participation in the joint venture under the Shafag solar energy project as an expansion of partnership ties.

Additionally, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor project, as well as the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel