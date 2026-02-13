State Committee of Turkmenistan launches tender for sports apparel and equipment
The State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan has announced an open tender for the procurement of sports apparel and equipment from foreign manufacturers, including delivery to Turkmenistan.
