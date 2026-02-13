Shifting global order creates new opportunities for Azerbaijan, Croatia – Croatian Defense Minister

MUNICH, Germany, February 13. A shifting global order presents a “big chance” for countries such as Azerbaijan and Croatia to define their future, Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ivan Anušić told journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

Anušić said that the current security environment, marked by the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and evolving transatlantic relations, requires countries to reassess and strengthen their defense capabilities.

“The whole world has a problem with security, especially Europe and especially Southeast Europe where Croatia is,” he said. “Right now we are discussing how to improve our defense system, how to improve our capabilities, how to improve our army forces.”

According to Anušić, Croatia is undergoing one of the most significant military modernization processes since gaining independence 35 years ago.

“Right now Croatia is in the process of modernization of our army forces – one of the biggest modernizations from the independence of Croatia in 35 years,” he noted. “After two, maximum three years, there will be complete modernization and completely new army forces ready for every situation that will be in the future.”

He stressed that the broader geopolitical landscape – including the war in Ukraine, developments in the Middle East, and debates within NATO and the European Union – has made security planning more urgent.

“As you see, the war in Ukraine, the Middle East, the situation with the United States, the situation with NATO and the European Union – it’s not easy, it’s not simple, and everybody must think about the future, their own country, their own people, and we do that,” he said.

Anušić acknowledged that European countries have historically underinvested in defense but said this approach is now changing.

“It’s true that the European countries don’t spend enough money to defend themselves. And right now the EU and NATO changed their politics and increased their spending money for the defence,” he said, adding that the United States remains a key partner. “America is our strategic ally for Croatia, and we have great cooperation.”

Highlighting opportunities for closer engagement between Baku and Zagreb, Anušić pointed to the transformation of the global system as a window of opportunity.

“When the general world order is changing, that is a big chance for Azerbaijan and Croatia,” he said. “This is a big chance for our countries to decide what our future will be. It’s completely a new chance for every country who sees a little bit further than tomorrow.”