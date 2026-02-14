Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 14 February 2026 09:21 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 14

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 14, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 43 currencies fell compared to February 12.

The official rate for $1 is 1,279,379 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,518,692 rials. On February 12, the euro was priced at 1,526,419 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 14

Rial on February 12

1 US dollar

USD

1,279,379

1,284,555

1 British pound

GBP

1,745,432

1,753,608

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,664,854

1,668,103

1 Swedish króna

SEK

143,123

144,484

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

134,478

135,672

1 Danish krone

DKK

203,271

204,291

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,124

14,160

1 UAE Dirham

AED

348,367

349,777

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,172,689

4,185,461

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

457,558

459,168

100 Japanese yen

JPY

837,434

839,810

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

163,640

164,322

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,324,305

3,338,024

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

939,457

946,520

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

772,247

777,925

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,067

80,882

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,259

29,437

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,691

16,661

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

351,478

352,900

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

97,591

97,978

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,575

11,622

1 Australian dollar

AUD

904,349

915,613

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

341,168

342,548

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,402,604

3,416,370

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,013,405

1,018,076

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,046,060

1,050,120

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,373

41,518

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

609

612

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

882,307

884,594

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

203,047

203,913

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

185,184

185,809

100 Thai baht

THB

4,114,564

4,134,853

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

327,466

327,658

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

886,510

887,703

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,804,484

1,811,784

1 euro

EUR

1,518,692

1,526,419

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

258,601

260,316

1 Georgian lari

GEL

477,320

478,776

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,026

76,519

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

19,909

19,830

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

447,339

447,584

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

752,576

755,621

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,209,753

2,203,787

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

135,591

136,749

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

364,765

366,232

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,277

3,341

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,615,083 rials and $1 costs 1,360,581.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.59-1.62 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

