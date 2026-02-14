Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 14, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 43 currencies fell compared to February 12.

The official rate for $1 is 1,279,379 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,518,692 rials. On February 12, the euro was priced at 1,526,419 rials.

Currency Rial on February 14 Rial on February 12 1 US dollar USD 1,279,379 1,284,555 1 British pound GBP 1,745,432 1,753,608 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,664,854 1,668,103 1 Swedish króna SEK 143,123 144,484 1 Norwegian krone NOK 134,478 135,672 1 Danish krone DKK 203,271 204,291 1 Indian rupee INR 14,124 14,160 1 UAE Dirham AED 348,367 349,777 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,172,689 4,185,461 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 457,558 459,168 100 Japanese yen JPY 837,434 839,810 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 163,640 164,322 1 Omani rial OMR 3,324,305 3,338,024 1 Canadian dollar CAD 939,457 946,520 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 772,247 777,925 1 South African rand ZAR 80,067 80,882 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,259 29,437 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,691 16,661 1 Qatari riyal QAR 351,478 352,900 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 97,591 97,978 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,575 11,622 1 Australian dollar AUD 904,349 915,613 1 Saudi riyal SAR 341,168 342,548 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,402,604 3,416,370 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,013,405 1,018,076 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,046,060 1,050,120 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,373 41,518 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 609 612 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 882,307 884,594 1 Libyan dinar LYD 203,047 203,913 1 Chinese yuan CNY 185,184 185,809 100 Thai baht THB 4,114,564 4,134,853 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 327,466 327,658 1,000 South Korean won KRW 886,510 887,703 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,804,484 1,811,784 1 euro EUR 1,518,692 1,526,419 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 258,601 260,316 1 Georgian lari GEL 477,320 478,776 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,026 76,519 1 Afghan afghani AFN 19,909 19,830 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 447,339 447,584 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 752,576 755,621 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,209,753 2,203,787 1 Tajik somoni TJS 135,591 136,749 1 Turkmen manat TMT 364,765 366,232 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,277 3,341

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,615,083 rials and $1 costs 1,360,581.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.59-1.62 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

