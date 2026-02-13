Azerbaijani FM speaks at panel discussions within framework of Munich Security Conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. On February 13, 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ceyhun Bayramov, spoke at a panel discussion held within the framework of the Munich Security Conference entitled “Defining Eurasia’s Strategic Order: The Middle Corridor – A European Security Agenda for Stability, Peace, Security, and Connectivity”, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The panel also featured speeches by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Maka Botchorishvili, and the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Odile Renaud-Basso.

Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, during his speech, provided detailed information on Azerbaijan’s position regarding the establishment of sustainable peace and security in the South Caucasus, particularly the steps taken following the historic Washington Summit, as well as Azerbaijan’s policies aimed at ensuring regional security and stability.

It was noted that the removal of transit restrictions on cargo bound for Armenia, along with steps taken toward the sale of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, have contributed to the formation of an unprecedentedly stable environment over recent decades.

At the same time, it was emphasized that Armenia’s granting of the relevant permission for cargo to be exported to third countries via Azerbaijan, as well as meetings between representatives of think tanks and experts, constitute significant confidence-building measures.

It was stressed that, in terms of signing the initialed peace agreement between the parties and further advancing the normalization agenda, the removal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan from Armenia’s constitution and the achievement of real progress in the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, in line with the Washington Declaration, are of critical importance.

It was recalled that the policy of President Ilham Aliyev is focused on preventing the region from turning into an arena of regional rivalry and confrontation.

During the panel discussions, the minister also provided information on the large-scale infrastructure projects, investments, and regulatory and legal coordination measures implemented by Azerbaijan in cooperation with regional partners to strengthen the Middle Corridor.

It was reported that a joint Roadmap has been adopted between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Georgia to simplify cargo-handling procedures along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, resulting in a significant reduction in transit times and an increase in cargo volumes.

The importance of inclusive connectivity projects, including the TRIPP initiative, was highlighted, along with the potential for more active involvement by the European Union and the important role of Türkiye and Georgia in the development of regional transport links.

In addition, attention was drawn to the joint projects and efforts undertaken by Azerbaijan with Central Asia to advance regional connectivity.

The panel discussions then continued with a question-and-answer session.