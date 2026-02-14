Peace has been achieved, and we enjoy absolutely new situation on our borders - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 14 February 2026 18:38 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

MUNICH, Germany, February 14. Since August up to now, we not only enjoy an absolutely new situation on our border, but there is no shooting, no victims, no wounded, no problems, President Ilham Aliyev said during the panel discussion on "Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation" held in Munich, Trend reports.

The head of state said, “We have already started physical cooperation with Armenia. We lifted all the restrictions on the transportation of cargo through Azerbaijan. We are grateful to our Georgian friends that they provide very important transit after the goods reach Azerbaijan through Georgia,” the President added.

