Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense holds board meeting on outcomes of 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. On 14 February 2026, the Ministry of Defense board meeting on outcomes of 2025 was held under the leadership of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the statement of the ministry says, Trend reports.

The meeting via video teleconference with the participation of deputy ministers, commanders of the types of troops (forces), Combined Arms Army Commander, Rector of the National Defense University, chiefs of main departments and departments, commanders of army corps and formations, as well as representatives of relevant state bodies analyzed the results of activities carried out within the last year and discussed the tasks set for 2026.

The meeting commenced with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.

The Minister of Defense highlighted successful reforms in army building in 2025 under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and conveyed to the participants the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He emphasized the significant role of the country’s defense potential in the steady rise of Azerbaijan’s international prestige and in transforming the region into a global center of power.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov proudly noted that the exemplary discipline, military capability, and technical readiness demonstrated during the military parade dedicated to the 5-th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, held jointly by the Armed Forces and other structures on 8 November, Victory Day, were highly appreciated by the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The Minister of Defense stated that, in accordance with the directives of the President, measures for organizing armed defense of the country’s territorial integrity, ensuring reliable military security, enhancing the operational capabilities and combat readiness of the troops, and incorporating modern weapon systems into the armament of the Azerbaijan Army have been implemented consistently and successfully.

Chairing the board meeting, Zakir Hasanov highlighted the support of the National Security Council, the State Security Service, and Military Prosecutor’s office in preventing unlawful actions and combating corruption in the service-combat activities of the Azerbaijan Army in 2025, as well as in organizing counterintelligence operations, and noted that joint efforts in these areas will continue hereinafter.

Subsequently, a detailed analysis of the service-combat activities conducted by the Azerbaijan Army in 2025 was presented. It was noted that, as in previous years, the reforms in army development under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief were decisively continued in 2025. Speakers at the board meeting reported that, during the past year, military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army participated in 15 bilateral and multilateral international exercises. It was emphasized that conducting various military exercises and intensive combat training sessions further enhanced the combat readiness of the troops as well as the professional level of the personnel.

It was noted that particular attention was paid to mobilization readiness in 2025, and significant steps were taken to improve the quality of mobilization reserves. Over 19,000 military personnel of various specialties called up for training in 2025 received advanced instruction, were trained in the use of newly adopted weapons and equipment, and participated in practical exercises. These measures will continue in 2026.

Work carried out in the liberated territories, including engineering and fortification activities, construction of new roads, and establishment of military infrastructure, was brought to the attention of the board members. It was reported that, in 2025, engineering and fortification units and state institutions constructed up to 79 km of new roads, cleared up to 67 km of roads from snow, and restored more than 571 km of existing roads.

Special attention was given to the preservation and strengthening of personnel health, increasing the efficiency of practical exercises, and further strengthening discipline. It was reported that the Azerbaijan Army ensured that the troops were fully supplied with all types of material and technical resources in accordance with established standards, that personnel received quality nutrition, and that weapons, armored and automotive equipment were maintained in constant readiness for combat. Military units were continuously provided with weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment.

Efforts to improve the socio-living conditions of personnel were highlighted, including the provision of food, supplies, fuel, and firewood in units located in high-mountain areas, full provision of warm clothing to military personnel, and overall achievement of objectives in material-technical support during the past year.

Detailed information was provided on innovations in the military educational system. New courses for the personnel were established to modernize the military academic educational system, and new specialties were introduced to ensure alignment between higher educational programs and military accounting specialties. It was emphasized that participation of Azerbaijan Army representatives in various academic and strategic courses both domestically and abroad positively impacted professional personnel advancement.

It was noted that in 2025, several innovations were applied in personnel recruitment and corresponding structural changes were implemented in the Azerbaijan Army to optimize staffing. During the board meeting, officials shared their views and proposals regarding the results of 2025 and future plans.

In his concluding remarks, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov stated that the service-combat activities and achievements of the Azerbaijan Army in the past year had been highly appreciated by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He stressed the importance of international cooperation and joint exercises in military, military-technical, and military educational fields for ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region.

The Minister discussed planned activities for 2026, emphasizing the importance of enhancing personnel professionalism, further raising troop combat readiness, increasing the intensity of training and field exercises, mastering and efficiently using newly adopted weapons and equipment, and applying innovative technologies.

Appropriate instructions were issued to ensure heightened vigilance in combat duty and troop service. The necessity of strict compliance with fire safety and other safety regulations during daily service activities, as well as enhanced protection against seasonal respiratory infections due to cold weather in winter, was emphasized. The Minister instructed responsible officials to exercise strict control over the provision of the Azerbaijan Army Units during winter, maintain constant supervision of all types of reserves in military units, further improve service and socio-living conditions of personnel, and pay attention to psychological and medical support.

In line with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan declaring 2026 as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture,” the relevant measures were brought to the attention of the board members. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Minister of Defense congratulated the personnel on the occasion of the 14 February, Air Force Day and expressed confidence that the Azerbaijan Army would continue to justify the trust of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the nation.

