Armenia hosts roundtable with Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives under “Bridge of Peace” initiative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. On 13–14 February 2026, a bilateral roundtable was held in Armenia in the city of Tsaghkadzor within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” initiative, bringing together representatives of the civil societies, expert community, and media of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Alongside the core members of the initiative, the meeting engaged a broader circle of participants from both sides, reaffirming the commitment to an inclusive and sustained dialogue platform, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia via the land border through a delimited and demarcated section near the Armenian village of Voskepar and the Azerbaijani village of Ashaghi Askipara, having completed all required procedures. The crossing was regarded by participants as an important practical confidence-building measure and a visible reflection of the gradual normalization process between the two countries.

Discussions focused on the current stage and future trajectories of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the implementation of the peace agenda endorsed during the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025, and its implications for the region. Participants exchanged assessments of the evolving regional security environment and the economic opportunities created by the peace process.

A dedicated session addressed cooperation between the participants of the dialogue, including joint projects, public communication strategies, and mechanisms for intersocietal interactions. Considerable attention was given to trust-building, public diplomacy, and the development of practical recommendations aimed at supporting rapprochement at the societal level.

Further discussions focused on regional security, borders, and connectivity, presenting the visions and expectations of both parties. Informal cultural and social activities held alongside the formal sessions contributed to interpersonal contacts and a constructive atmosphere.

On the second day, participants examined the benefits of sustainable peace and the potential social and economic gains of establishing intersocietal relations. Views were exchanged on public expectations in both societies and on ways to ensure that the peace process delivers tangible results for citizens.

As part of the program, participants held meetings with senior officials from Armenia, including Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan. These discussions provided an opportunity to exchange views on the role of civil society in supporting the peace agenda and on ways in which public initiatives can complement official efforts aimed at advancing peace.

The event concluded with a press conference summarizing the outcomes of the discussions.

The Azerbaijani delegation departed through the same delimited border section, marking another practical step in confidence-building. Participants reaffirmed that regular engagement within the “Peace Bridge” format can contribute meaningfully to strengthening mutual trust, expanding professional cooperation, and supporting the gradual normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

