Uzbekistan, Russia move to boost industrial ties and product supply

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Uzbekistan and Russia discussed advancing industrial cooperation and expanding the supply of Russian products to the Uzbek market, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The issue was addressed during B2B and B2G negotiations held at the ministry in Tashkent, with the participation of 10 leading companies from various regions of the Russian Federation.

The sides explored opportunities for localizing production in Uzbekistan and launching joint industrial projects. The Russian delegation presented proposals in the areas of mining, construction materials manufacturing, furniture production, and related sectors.

As part of the visit, targeted meetings were also held with representatives of the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services, the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, as well as several профиль industry associations.

Discussions covered the supply of equipment, the organization of after-sales and maintenance services, and the implementation of joint investment initiatives aimed at deepening bilateral partnership and expanding industrial cooperation.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Russia reached $12.9 billion in 2025. During the period, Uzbek exports to Russia totaled $4.3 billion, making Russia the largest destination for Uzbekistan’s exports.