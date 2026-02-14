Wang Yi urges funding common ground to boost global collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. To safeguard international collaboration and cooperation, it is important to seek common ground, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

“To safeguard international collaboration and cooperation, it is important to seek common ground while shelving differences and pursuing win-win cooperation. The world is a diverse place. It is only natural that countries differ in social systems, history, culture, interests and demand. And it is precisely the differences that necessitate dialogue and cooperation”, he said.

Wang Yi noted that there is no reason why countries cannot respect each other and contribute to each other's success.

“A review of history shows from the victory of the world anti-fascist war to overcoming the global financial crisis, from the global climate response to fighting terrorism, none of such progress would have been possible without countries coming together for sincere cooperation despite their differences”, he said

According to the minister, in reforming and improving global governance, multilateralism should be always upheld.

“We live in a multipolar world and need to practice true multilateralism There needs to be greater democracy in international relations. Global affairs should be discussed by all, and the future of the world should be decided by all. We need to make sure that all countries abide by the same set of rules, i.e. , the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter”, he said