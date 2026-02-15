Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC launches tender for new power substation project in Gusar

Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC has announced a tender for the construction of a new substation and control center, along with the installation of a power transmission line in Gusar city. Companies wishing to participate must submit their proposals by the specified deadline, with a participation fee required.

