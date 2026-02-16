Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan and Lithuania are united by friendly and cooperative relations - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 16 February 2026 11:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Lithuania are united by friendly and cooperative relations - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, Trend reports.

“On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter.

"Azerbaijan and Lithuania are united by friendly and cooperative relations. I believe that our joint efforts to further strengthen our bilateral relations, which have good traditions, and to expand our cooperation will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples.

On this holiday, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the people of Lithuania,” the letter says.

Latest

Latest

Read more