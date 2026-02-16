Kyrgyzstan appoints new Minister of Emergency Situations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has replaced the country’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to official information, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree relieving Boobek Azhikeev of his duties as Minister of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under another presidential decree, Urmatbek Shamyrkanov was appointed Acting Minister of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The candidacy of Urmatbek Shamyrkanov has been submitted, in accordance with established procedure, to the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic for approval before he was appointed Minister of Emergency Situations.