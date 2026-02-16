Azerbaijan sees great potential for expanding business ties with UAE - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have significant potential to expand business relations, said Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-UAE food and agriculture business roundtable in Baku, Abdullayev highlighted the importance of such events for promoting the country and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“I believe these events play a crucial role in raising awareness about our country and promoting business opportunities. Today’s meeting is especially significant for us, and we are very pleased to host it.

We are honored to welcome Her Excellency, the Minister, and the accompanying company representatives to the Republic of Azerbaijan. I would like to emphasize that the delegation is extensive, including a 25-member UAE team, numerous participating companies, and 16 companies from our side, with more than 20 representatives in total

We began B2B meetings this morning, and I believe these discussions offer companies a valuable opportunity to establish direct contacts, get to know each other closely, and explore potential cooperation opportunities,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel