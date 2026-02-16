UAE seeks to forge agricultural roadmap in partnership with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to develop a structured agricultural roadmap with Azerbaijan to strengthen bilateral cooperation in food security and agribusiness, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi said, Trend reports.

Speaking today at the Azerbaijan-UAE food and agriculture business roundtable in Baku, the minister emphasized that the two countries share a strategic relationship rooted in a common vision of shared prosperity and economic growth. At the center of this partnership stands the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), recently signed in 2025, which she described as a strong catalyst creating a solid foundation for expanded cooperation.

Al Shamsi noted that the UAE promotes a proactive and multifaceted approach to food security, supporting innovation, advanced technologies and effective international collaboration.

“The cooperation we aim to shape and develop during today’s discussions and the business meetings already underway serves precisely this purpose,” she said.

Despite being located in an arid and climatically challenging region, the UAE is working to transform its agricultural sector through cutting-edge technologies, high-tech solutions and artificial intelligence, she added, stressing that this approach also applies to the agri-food sector.

The minister highlighted that the UAE has adopted a National Food Security Strategy extending to 2051. The strategy aims to build more sustainable domestic food production while also strengthening resilient global supply chains through international partnerships.

“The key outcome we expect from this cooperation is the development of a structured roadmap together with our colleagues at AZPROMO that we can jointly monitor and assess. This roadmap will define concrete stages and evaluate the implementation and development of initiatives arising from today’s discussions. In this way, we will ensure that the dialogues launched today translate into tangible results and practical implementation in the near future. Both countries are approaching the establishment and realization of this cooperation systematically,” she said.

She added that the discussions are expected to strengthen both intergovernmental and business-to-business cooperation. The UAE delegation includes government officials, national companies, private sector representatives, retailers and food industry stakeholders.

“We see this as a starting point for numerous partnerships that will turn into real projects. The role of the government is to facilitate this dialogue and provide the necessary support. That is why a structured roadmap is crucial to transform discussions into concrete action plans, real impact and business opportunities.

Our ongoing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and the combined expertise gathered around this table are of great importance for creating these opportunities and strengthening shared prosperity and food security for both countries. By leveraging the strengths of Azerbaijan and the UAE, we intend to build a long-term, efficient and sustainable partnership,” the minister concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel