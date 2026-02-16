Turkmenistan and Thailand discuss trade cooperation and business promotion

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan and Thailand exchanged views on bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussion was held during the meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Thailand, Muhammetnyyaz Mashalov and Vice President of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Suparek Chomchan, in Bangkok.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented an overview of the activities of the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry. According to him, priority areas of its activities include creating favorable conditions for entrepreneurship, expanding cooperation with government bodies, and promoting domestic products and services in international markets.

Turkmenistan and Thailand are enhancing their relationship, particularly in trade, tourism, and diplomacy, as they celebrate over 30 years of connections established in 1992. Additionally, a Thai-Turkmen Parliamentarian Friendship Group is proposed to foster legislative collaboration, alongside new digital immigration rules introduced by Thailand for travelers from Turkmenistan effective May 1, 2025.

