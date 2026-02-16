Iran's foreign minister holds talks with IAEA Director General

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
16 February 2026
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in Geneva today, Trend reports via the country's MFA.

Moreover, it is reported that the meeting marked the start of the second round of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told local media that the second round of discussions between the US and Iran will also be held in an indirect format. Technical experts will participate in the second round of negotiations. The lifting of sanctions against Iran is an integral part of the negotiations for Iran.

