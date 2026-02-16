Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan throws light on export costs to Armenia in January 2026

Oil&Gas Materials 16 February 2026 15:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan throws light on export costs to Armenia in January 2026

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. In January of this year, Azerbaijan exported $2.4 million worth of goods to Armenia, Trend reports via the State Customs Committee.

On October 21, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation, and the first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of RON95 motor fuel to Armenia.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) was sent to Armenia, including 1,742 tons of RON95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, a train consisting of 18 railcars loaded with 979 tons of RON92 motor gasoline was sent to the country.

Latest

Latest

Read more