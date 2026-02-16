Azerbaijan throws light on export costs to Armenia in January 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. In January of this year, Azerbaijan exported $2.4 million worth of goods to Armenia, Trend reports via the State Customs Committee.

On October 21, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation, and the first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of RON95 motor fuel to Armenia.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) was sent to Armenia, including 1,742 tons of RON95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, a train consisting of 18 railcars loaded with 979 tons of RON92 motor gasoline was sent to the country.