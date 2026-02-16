Azerbaijan’s ANAMA releases update on mine clearance in nation's liberated zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Weekly (February 9 through February 15, 2026) information on mine clearance operations in the liberated territories, carried out by organizations under the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), has been published, Trend reports.

During this period, 7 anti-tank mines, 53 anti-personnel mines, and 130 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and safely neutralized.

The Agency noted that mine clearance operations covered 385 hectares of land over the reporting period.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

