Turkmenistan plans record social infrastructure development in 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. In 2026, Turkmenistan is set to roll out over 900,000 square meters of housing, paving the way for a banner year in the launch of new social facilities, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The following statement was made by President Serdar Berdimuhammedov, as part of his extended report on the parameters of the 2026 Investment Program. The speech was due to a cabinet meeting, chaired by the president, during which the social policy was determined as a key priority for 2026.

The approved plan includes the completion of 30 residential buildings with shopping centers and service facilities in the Parahat-7 district, 46 modern residential buildings in the Buzmeyin district, 127 two-story cottages, and a multifunctional cultural center for 4,000 people.

Particular attention will be given to educational infrastructure, with new schools set to accommodate 3,380 students and kindergartens built for 1,080 children, and healthcare with the opening of several high-tech facilities in the capital, including the International Pediatric Center, the International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center, and a dental center.

Additionally, the country’s renowned sanatorium “Archman” will expand with a new 400-bed facility, enabling more citizens to access healthcare in comfortable conditions.

Earlier, in January, President Serdar Berdimuhammedov approved Turkmenistan’s 2026 socio-economic development and investment program, where social protection of the population, systematic income growth, and improvement of living conditions were among the key objectives.

According to the program, measures will be taken in 2026 to maintain macroeconomic stability and GDP growth, diversify national economic sectors, and strengthen the country’s economic potential. Planned actions include development of small and medium-sized enterprises through the creation of a favorable business environment and improvements to public-private partnership legislation. Investment policies are expected to be intensified to fund the construction of production and social facilities, launch new enterprises, and create jobs in the regions.

