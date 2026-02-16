Turkmenistan set to commission Mary-Turkmenabat highway in 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. A section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway connecting Mary and Turkmenabat is set to be commissioned this year, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhammedov, said during a Cabinet meeting on the country’s 2026 macroeconomic performance, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has created the Ministry of Automobile Roads on the basis of the former State Agency for Road Construction Management. The new ministry was established to modernize the country’s road infrastructure and improve the efficiency of the transport system.

The 288-kilometer Mary-Turkmenabat highway is the final, third phase of the 600-kilometer Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed toll road project in Turkmenistan. Part of a larger effort to boost trade and revive the Great Silk Road, this section features a 34.5-meter-wide, multi-lane, modern design. Construction is being handled by domestic firms, including "Altyn Nesil," "Ata Melhem," and "Edermen," under the CJSC "Turkmenavtoban".