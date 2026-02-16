Azerbaijan reveals volume of total oil exports in January 2026

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 2.6 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products to 11 countries, valued at $1.2 billion. Despite the increase in volume, the export value saw a significant decline compared to the same month last year. The value dropped by nearly $665 million, while the volume rose by over 800,000 tons.

