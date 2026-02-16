Turkmenistan and Thailand discuss enhanced migration cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan and Thailand discussed cooperation between the countries’ migration services, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during the meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Thailand, Muhammetnyyaz Mashalov, and Commissioner of the Thai Immigration Bureau, Panumas Bunyala, in Bangkok.

The Turkmen side proposed intensifying joint work in migration, including preventing illegal migration, combating related offenses, and creating optimal conditions for individuals in need of protection in accordance with international norms.

The Thai side expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support in migration-related matters.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration with international organizations in this area.

As of May 1, 2025, Thailand has introduced new digital immigration rules for Turkmen citizens, mandating the completion of an online Digital Arrival Card prior to entry. Turkmen travelers can also obtain a Visa on Arrival (VOA) at 48 checkpoints for up to 60 days, with a fee of 2,000 THB ($64 USD). Essential requirements include a passport with at least six months of validity, a confirmed return ticket, and proof of accommodation.

