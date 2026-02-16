UAE, Azerbaijan drafting memos for long-term co-op in environment - ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Certain mechanisms and memorandums are being developed to ensure long-term cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan in the field of climate and environment, Mohammed Al Blushi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-UAE food and agriculture business roundtable in Baku, he noted that the meeting between the UAE and Azerbaijani delegations held today was very productive and useful in terms of discussing cooperation opportunities in various fields, especially in the food sector.

"We express our gratitude for such a meeting organized between the UAE and Azerbaijani companies.

There are opportunities for cooperation in the fields of trade and innovation, as well as in the fields of environment and climate.

Our teams are working closely in this direction, and we'll achieve good results in a short time," he explained.

The ambassador also spoke about the opportunities for long-term strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"Regarding long-term strategic cooperation, we would like to note that certain mechanisms and memorandums are being prepared to ensure long-term cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan in the field of climate and environment. The agreement on the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan was already signed in 2025. This agreement will create conditions for opening up broad cooperation opportunities between the two countries in various fields," he added.

