Azerbaijan tallies revenues from petroleum coke exports in January 2026
Azerbaijan kicked off January with a bang, seeing petroleum coke exports soar compared to last year. The numbers are in, and they paint a picture of a remarkable uptick in both value and volume when stacked against the same month last year. Petroleum coke made up a tiny slice of the pie when it came to the country's total exports during that time.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy