Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek upgrades substations to strengthen electricity supply
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Upgrades to seven key Bishkek substations in 2025 are expected to boost electricity supply reliability and support growing urban energy demand, strengthening the city’s energy infrastructure.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy