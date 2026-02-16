Tashkent proposes expanding Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye transit capacity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. Uzbekistan has stressed the need for coordinated development of transport infrastructure and transit capacity along the multimodal “Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye” corridor to increase southbound cargo flows, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed during a trilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the 2nd Meeting of Transport Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Istanbul.

The meeting brought together Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, and Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

During the talks, Minister Makhkamov highlighted the importance of fully utilizing the transit potential of the participating countries and ensuring equal conditions for national carriers. He proposed jointly identifying and addressing key challenges in cargo transportation along the route with the involvement of business representatives.

The Uzbek delegation proposed the creation of a unified program aimed at enhancing transport infrastructure and bolstering transit capabilities, alongside the implementation of digital freight documents that would facilitate mutual exchange and recognition.



The parties also explored ways to streamline border-crossing procedures by introducing an advance notification system.



After the meeting, both parties reached an agreement to form an expert-level working group aimed at advancing collaboration on the topics discussed and mapping out the next steps for the corridor's development.

