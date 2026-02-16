Azerbaijan estimates cargo traffic volume along transport corridors in 2025
Azerbaijan's growing role as a key transport and logistics hub in Eurasia is underscored by increasing cargo volumes across its strategic transport corridors, enhancing its connectivity between Asia and Europe.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy