UAE's Al-Tayeb company seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) “Al-Tayeb” company is exploring opportunities to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of agricultural products, the company's director, Riyad Jabbar, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-UAE food and agriculture business roundtable in Baku, Jabbar noted that the company is already working with Azerbaijani firms.

“We are mainly involved in supplying fruits, vegetables, and poultry. From the Azerbaijani side, we are looking for greater opportunities, including distribution and supermarket products. We see potential especially in fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry,” he said.

Jabbar added that “Al-Tayeb” has a strong global supply network, with offices in around 25 countries sourcing products directly from farmers and suppliers for all customers.

'We also operate a robust e-commerce platform serving roughly 300,000 customers daily and maintain around 20 wholesale distribution networks across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, supplying primarily meat, poultry, seafood, and other products," he added.

He noted that the company imports meat from countries including Australia, New Zealand, GCC nations, and Africa and distributes it to supermarkets, hypermarkets, hotels, and restaurants, making it one of the largest meat and poultry distributors in the GCC market.

Meanwhile, “Al-Tayeb” operates a major meat processing facility in Abu Dhabi, producing value-added products tailored to customer demands for hotels, restaurants, and retail sales.

