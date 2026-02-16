Iran stresses swift implementation of joint projects with Azerbaijan - embassy official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Iran continues its efforts to accelerate the implementation of joint projects with Azerbaijan while strengthening long-term bilateral and regional cooperation, Alireza Jabbari, Iran's deputy ambassador to Azerbaijan, said in an interview with Trend.

In his statement, Jabbari emphasized Tehran’s full respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

“By leveraging our shared cultural and civilizational potential, Iran consistently works to create the necessary conditions for safeguarding national interests and ensuring the swift execution of joint projects. Our goal is to contribute to long-term bilateral and regional cooperation with our friendly and brotherly neighbor, Azerbaijan, while promoting stability, security, and prosperity for both peoples,” he said.

He highlighted recent diplomatic gestures, noting that Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov sent personal congratulatory messages to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the occasion of Iran’s National Day, marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Jabbari highlighted that the congratulatory messages from the highest leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran underscored a strong commitment to expanding comprehensive cooperation between the two friendly, brotherly, and neighboring nations. He emphasized that these messages reflect the deep historical, religious, and cultural bonds shared by both peoples, serving as a clear testament to the unbreakable historical ties and enduring fraternal relations between the two nations.

The official also pointed to the participation of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and co-chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission, Shahin Mustafayev, in Baku’s National Day event, describing it as a clear demonstration of both countries’ political will to deepen bilateral relations.

"The historic visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, to the Republic of Azerbaijan in April 2025 marked the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations. During the visit, the heads of state signed a joint statement, alongside seven key agreements covering political consultations, transport cooperation, cultural exchanges, healthcare, media, investment, and trade. Agreements on the completion and expedited commissioning of the Kalale-Aghband automobile bridge over the Araz River further underscored a proactive and positive approach to strengthening relations in recent years.

President Pezeshkian’s acceptance of President Ilham Aliyev’s invitation to visit Azerbaijan a second time in 2025, to participate in the 17th Summit of the Heads of State of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries in Khankendi, clearly reflects the firm determination of both leaders to deepen and advance their nations’ ties," he said.

Jabbari concluded that the upcoming session of the 17th Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission in Baku will provide fresh momentum for expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties between the two friendly and brotherly nations.

