BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Recently, the actions of some individuals in Azerbaijani society have caught the eye of foreign diplomats and political hubs. As Ramiz Mehdiyev's circle tightens, the "underground system" that has taken shape is heading for a fall. This situation is clearly illustrated by the recent whirlwind of activity and fiery language from those swayed by foreign powers.

The international protection mechanism surrounding the Emin and Mehman Huseynov brothers, who portray themselves as champions of human rights, certainly raises a few eyebrows.

Normally, it is impossible for any citizen to freely enter and exit the U.S., Swiss, Polish, and other embassies. Against this background, the Huseynovs' intensive relations with diplomats and the special protection they are provided exceed the framework of ordinary humanitarian assistance. An example of this is the long-term hiding of a person with a tax debt of more than 200,000 manat ($117,660) in a foreign diplomatic building and the conduct of individual agreements.

What makes the matter even more striking is the fact that the former Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter took Emin Huseynov out of the country on his private plane. Such steps in diplomacy are only taken in relation to individuals of strategic importance. The allegations that Huseynov was presented as a "loyal agent" to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are no coincidence. His activities are based on the consistent spread of narratives targeting Azerbaijani state institutions, damaging the country's international image and questioning internal stability.

At the same time, the selective approach of Switzerland and other Western structures to humanitarian disasters in the world is striking. While protection mechanisms are not activated in regions where thousands of people suffer from hunger and violence, the fact that figures like Emin Huseynov have become a priority is a clear indication of double standards.

In this context, the conclusion is formed that the brothers Emin and Mehman Huseynov aren't just active citizens. They are one of the tools of influence of foreign political centers on Azerbaijan. The patronage system built on these individuals, the mobilization of diplomatic resources, and the anti-Azerbaijani theses put forward on international platforms clearly demonstrate this. Ultimately, it's not about a single person.

The goal here is broader: to wage information warfare, inflict reputational damage, and interfere with domestic public opinion from abroad. People like Emin Huseynov are just the visible face of this strategy. Their actions and the shield they enjoy are a prime illustration of how foreign backing operates within Azerbaijan.