Tajikistan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 16. Tajikistan and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for further development of cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issues were discussed on February 16, 2026, in Dushanbe during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, who is in Tajikistan on an official visit.

During the visit, the sides engaged in both limited and expanded-format negotiations, where they thoroughly examined the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

The diplomats placed particular emphasis on reinforcing political ties, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, advancing joint investment projects, and fostering cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Additionally, the ministers held in-depth discussions on opportunities for further cooperation in the sectors of energy, transport, and security.

The parties also exchanged perspectives on critical regional and international matters, underscoring the high degree of mutual understanding between the two countries. Both parties expressed their readiness to continue aligning their efforts on global platforms.

Moreover, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of both nations and to intensifying intergovernmental and interagency cooperation.

Following the meeting, a ceremony was held to sign the Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan for the period from 2026 through 2028.