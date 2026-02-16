Iran discusses electricity imports from Russia via Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Iran holds discussions on electricity imports from Russia via Azerbaijan, Mostafa Barzegar, Director General of Europe, America, and CIS Countries Department at the Iranian Oil Ministry, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, these discussions are expected to result in strengthening cooperation in other areas as well.

Barzegar said that negotiations are also underway on Iran's gas imports from Russia. If a full agreement is reached on the negotiations, 55 billion cubic meters of gas will be imported from Russia per year in the first stage.

The official added that this figure is planned to be increased by 55 billion more cubic meters per year in the next stage.

The project to create a North-South energy corridor between Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia is underway. The goal is to synchronize the power grids of the three countries. The necessary design work for this project is being carried out by the Iranian Monenko company.

On June 26, 2024, a document was signed between Majid Chegeni, the CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company, and Alexei Miller, Executive Director of the Russian Gazprom Company, on the transportation of Russian gas to Iran.

To alleviate domestic power shortages, particularly in the summer, Iran relies on electricity imports from Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkmenistan as of 2026. Initial 2025 exports from Azerbaijan to Iran totaled 23.9 million kWh.

