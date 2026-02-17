Uzbekistan, Jordan sign agreement to launch joint Business Council

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. Uzbekistan and Jordan have signed an agreement to establish a joint Business Council, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the 41st General Assembly of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) by First Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Davronbek Kurbanov, and Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Senator Khalil Mohammad Al-Haj Tawfiq.

The council will serve as a permanent platform for direct dialogue between entrepreneurs from both countries, as well as for the regular organization of trade missions, B2B meetings, and the expansion of investment cooperation.

According to the information available, the council plans to strengthen cooperation in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, logistics, finance, and tourism. This initiative is expected to stimulate joint projects, attract investment, and support Uzbekistan's access to Middle Eastern markets.

The ICCD General Assembly serves as an important international platform that brings together business representatives from across the Islamic world to promote trade, investment, and sustainable economic development.